Darts Hill hosts Saturday Strolls

South Surrey's Darts Hill Garden Park, as seen in the spring.

Saturday Strolls are back on at Darts Hill Garden Park this month, offering visitors a chance to see the cascade of colour that fall brings.

The park is open Saturdays throughout September from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Created by Francisca Darts with the support of her husband Edwin, Darts Hill Garden Park is a showcase of 70 years of devotion, hard work and a love of horticulture. Out of a logged parcel of land, the Darts cleared and transformed their property into an award-winning orchard.

But as Francisca Darts became more involved with local gardening clubs, so did her enthusiasm for rare and unusual plants from around the world. Gradually, the Darts transformed their garden into a collection of plants – known as a plantsman's garden.

The Darts gifted their three-hectare (7.5-acre) garden to the City of Surrey in 1994.

Darts Hill Garden Park is located at 1633 170 St. Admission is by donation.