Making community connections
Delta resident Jori Fulks connected with youngsters in line for face painting during a recent Fun Fridays event at the Shops at Morgan Crossing in South Surrey.
Fulks' interaction was part of the community engagement component of the Mounties' Aboriginal Pre-cadet Training Program, which offers 19- to 29-year-olds who are considering a career in policing an opportunity to experience various aspects of the job.
The program also includes time at the Mounties' training academy in Regina.
Locally, South Surrey Const. Troy Derrick was among Fulks' mentors.
