Bounty from a bygone era
Historic Stewart Farm is hosting the Olde Harvest Fair on Sept. 23 from 12-3 p.m. at 13723 Crescent Rd.
Since the first annual fall fair held in 1888, Surrey residents have marked the harvest with a bounty of food, neighborly competitions and music.
It is traditionally a time of uniting families with others in the community.
People of all ages are invited to do just that at this free, family-friendly event.
Festivities include:
• Local food vendors and artisans;
• Baked potatoes courtesy of the Taters food truck;
• Warm apple cider;
• Surrey’s re-enactment troupe The Re-Enactors;
• Face painting for children;
• Live music courtesy of the Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers;
• Washboard and acoustic guitar music;
• The potato sack races "scarecrow relay" and "needle in a haystack";
• Cider pressing and butter making demonstrations;
• Tours of the 1894 farmhouse;
• The Heritage Commission will unveil a new heritage plaque celebrating the farm’s role in the history of Surrey.
In the spirit of community harvest, attendees are welcome to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the South Surrey/ White Rock Food Bank.
For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/heritage. Like them on Facebook at HeritageSurreyBC