Nominations sought for autism awards

ABA Pacific Academy is seeking nominations for their upcoming Awards for Autism.

If you know of a child aged two to 18 diagnosed with autism that has exceptional talent and deserves recognition, you can nominate them in categories that include sports, academics (elementary and high school), fine arts (music, dance, photography), community service/social responsibility, technology (computers, gaming, etc.) and an Open Category (cooking, sewing, etc.)

Family members can provide nominations for their child with autism along with two other nomination letters accompanying the category from coaches, teachers or mentors.

Nomination letters can be emailed to drramens@pacificaba.com or mailed to Pacific ABA Academy, P.O. Box #330, 12886 96 Ave., Surrey, B.C., V3V 6A1

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 15.

Winners will be presented with their awards at the fundraising dinner on Nov. 4 at the Royal King Palace and Convention Center (8158 128 St.)

For more information, visit pacificaba.com