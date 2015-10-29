- Home
Community
Cat show set for this weekend in South Surrey
A Star-Studded Affair, the International Cat Association's northwest regional cat show, is Sept. 16-18 in White Rock.
South Surrey's Pacific Inn is the cat's meow – at least to felines this weekend.
On Sept. 16-18 the hotel will host A Star-Studded Affair, the International Cat Association's northwest regional cat show.
Presented by Cat Fanciers of B.C., the three-day event includes judging and awards, an exhibitors' area and vendors' displays.
Judging happens throughout the event. According to organizers, visitors to the show will be able to see a wide variety of breeds bring judged, including household pets.
The show is open to the public today (Friday) 4:30-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children under 12 free with adult admission.
The Pacific Inn is located at 1160 King George Hwy.
