Cat show set for this weekend in South Surrey

South Surrey's Pacific Inn is the cat's meow – at least to felines this weekend.

On Sept. 16-18 the hotel will host A Star-Studded Affair, the International Cat Association's northwest regional cat show.

Presented by Cat Fanciers of B.C., the three-day event includes judging and awards, an exhibitors' area and vendors' displays.

Judging happens throughout the event. According to organizers, visitors to the show will be able to see a wide variety of breeds bring judged, including household pets.

The show is open to the public today (Friday) 4:30-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children under 12 free with adult admission.

The Pacific Inn is located at 1160 King George Hwy.