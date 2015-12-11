- Home
Feline fine
Kim Tomlin judges a Maine Coon Saturday at the Cat Fanciers' of B.C.'s A Star-Studded Affair, held at the Pacific Inn in South Surrey. Below, a trio of Maine Coons await judging; and Lyssa Paull holds a four-month-old Devon Rex.
South Surrey's Pacific Inn was the cat's meow last weekend – at least to felines.
From Sept. 16-18, the hotel hosted A Star-Studded Affair, the International Cat Association's northwest regional cat show.
Presented by Cat Fanciers of B.C., the three-day event included judging and awards, an exhibitors' area and vendors' displays.
Visitors were be able to see a wide variety of breeds bring judged – from Maine Coons to Devon Rexes to Balineses – including household pets.
According to organizers, 175 cats competed.
The next CFBC show is to take place in March 2017.
