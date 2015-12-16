Fashion show fundraiser

Mission Foundation is hosting a fundraising fashion show Oct. 8 in South Surrey.

The youth-run non-profit organization aims to raise awareness and funds for Greater Vancouver youth in need of help.

Its Oct. 8 event is 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Peace Portal Alliance Church. Fashion designer Alex S. Yu, and student designers from Open Studio Academy will be showing their work with the help of up to 15 models. Dance and musical performances are also part of the event.

Proceeds raised from the event will go to Youth Unlimited, a Christian, non-profit organization that aims to help young people discover their potential. The foundation has raised $10,000 over the past two years at various events, mostly in White Rock and Surrey, for Youth Unlimited.

Tickets are $20 each, or five for $80. Food and refreshments will be available. Tickets available at the door or by calling Steven at 778-998-0586 or Teaya at 778-859-9677.