Birds of a feather fundraise together

Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) is holding its first fundraiser gala, Raptor Rendez-vous on Oct. 22 at the Quilchena Golf and Country Club, 3551 Granville Ave. in Richmond.

The evening includes buffet dinner and wine, dancing, bird of prey meet-and-greets, a silent auction, live music from Eli Benet and Rosemary Siemens.

Some of the items up for bid include accommodation at The Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa as well as round trip passes donated by VIA Rail and BC Ferries.

The dress code is semi-formal. The cost is $150 per person.

All proceeds will go to rescuing and rehabilitating the eagles, falcons, hawks, owls, osprey and vultures at OWL.

The non-profit centre, located in Delta, cares for more than 600 bird of prey patients each year.

For more information or tickets, visit http://www.owlcanada.org/raptor-rendez-vous/

Call 604-946-3171 or email owlrehab@dccnet.com to reserve your seats