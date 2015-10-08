Party planned for Ocean Park

Food, music and prizes are promised at this year's Ocean Park Block Party, set for this Saturday.

The third annual Ocean Park Block Party is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, and promises plenty of fun – rain or shine.

The free event runs noon to 4 p.m. on 129 Street, between 14A Avenue and Marine Drive, and will feature kids' games, free food, music and prizes.

"The Ocean Park Block Party was started as an opportunity to get to know our neighbours better and pay tribute to the wonderful community we live in," one of the organizers, Rosalind Goddyn, said in a news release.

"As we reached out to the neighbourhood and the local businesses it became apparent that we all wanted to give back in some way. That’s why this fun family event is also a great opportunity to raise money for our local charities, and we’ve had great success so far."

Money raised from raffles and prize draws will be donated to the Peninsula Community Foundation and Sources Food Bank.

This year's event – open to the community – also includes a bouncy castle, dunk tank and music from the band Buddy & the Scarecrow.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. Contact Caroline Bradley for more info: info@peninsulafoundation.ca