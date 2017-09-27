AUXILIARY NOTES: 68 years of helping Peace Arch hospital

The Superfluity Shop has undergone many renovations and upgrades both inside and out this past summer. (Contributed photo)

The Superfluity Thrift Shop, part of the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society, has been doing business in White Rock for 68 years.

The proceeds from our sales have allowed the auxiliary to support the hospital by purchasing much needed equipment and by providing services to both acute and residential care.

Our first location on Vidal Street was in an old cottage donated by doctors Thomas Blades and Alan Hogg and lawyer G.B.W. Fraser. This cottage opened on March 18, 1950 which was a very wet and windy day, and approximately 200 members of the auxiliary donated items to sell.

The cottage on Vidal Street eventually became too small and a new location was needed. Then-president Diane Perrie and the board of directors approved purchased a new location on Prospect Avenue. The existing building housed a tire shop and, once they vacated, the auxiliary took over the whole building and started renovations.

On Feb. 19, 1980, our new Superfluity Shop on Prospect Avenue opened. The volunteers were asked to bring a donation to sell in the shop. Perrie took ties off all of the men who attended the opening and auctioned them off, raising $60.

Many ask “what is “superfluity” and where did that name come from. The name originates from the word ‘superfluous”, meaning “a” – an appropriate and unique name for a very successful thrift store.

Our Superfluity Shop is staffed by many dedicated volunteers and the funds raised go towards the purchase of hospital equipment, support hospital programs and patient comforts at Peace Arch Hospital.

Some of the patient comforts include a monthly music programs in extended care buildings, a gardening programs, monthly birthday parties and Christmas events.

Over the past 69 years, the auxiliary has raised more than $13 million for Peace Arch Hospital. Our latest and largest donation in our history is $1.5 million for the extension of the emergency department.

Over the years, hundreds of volunteers have been busy selling everything from wedding dresses to toasters and irons. Clothing and shoes, household items, linens, pictures and books are just some of the items in our shop. We also have a boutique that is stocked with designer and name-brand clothing, shoes and handbags.

This summer, the Superfluity Shop has undergone many renovations and upgrades both inside and out. New paint and signage is evident on the front of the building. New storage areas have been added at the rear entrance and receiving area.

The Superfluity Shop on Prospect Avenue is always accepting donations of clean clothing and small household items. If you are able to donate items of furniture, please call the shop at 604-536-7744 and speak to the staff.

The auxiliary is also always looking for new members. If you have an hour or two a week to volunteer, we are happy to have your help.

Men are always welcome, as they are needed to help lift boxes.

If you would like to join this energetic group of people, please pick up an information package at the Superfluity Shop located at 15163 Prospect Ave., or at the information desk in the hospital lobby or at www.pahas.ca

Felicity Matthews writes monthly on behalf of the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary.