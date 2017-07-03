Canadian inspired cuisine at ‘Long, Long Table’ event in Surrey

More than 200 people ate at ‘long table’ that was almost the same length of a football field

Alex Wilks, Surrey Now-Leader contributor

CITY CENTRE — Surrey’s Civic Plaza was buzzing Tuesday (June 27) with people flaunting their red and white attire in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday at The Long, Long Table event.

This unique community dinner was an outdoor dining experience that brought together more than 200 people to sit at a very long table — 280 feet long to be exact — almost as long as a full-size football field.

“We saw what other communities were doing and we just thought wouldn’t it be nice to do something pretty different and break bread with other people in our community and have a real diverse mix of people,” said Elizabeth Model, CEO of Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association, which planned the event.

Table sections were named after Canadian historical figures such as Kanata, Pat Quinn, Margaret Atwood and Terry Fox, explained Canada’s 150 Activities Intern with the Downtown Surrey BIA, Melissa Wing.

“I’m really happy everybody has taken time out of their day to come,” said Wing. “It is just a dream come true to organize something that is so Canadian focused.”

On the menu was a five-course meal targeting Canadian cuisine from coast to coast.

“Tonight what we did is we created a cross Canada theme, so we tried to use as many Canadian products as possible,” said Innovation Chef Jean Stannard. “We’re starting off in B.C. with Okanagan cherries and apples and then we use a mustard vinaigrette to pull in the prairies.”

Local musicians also showcased a variety of music throughout the evening that reflected the diverse musical influences from across the country.

More than 200 people had dinner at the Downtown Surrey BIA-hosted “long, long table” event, held at City Hall Plaza on June 27. (Photo: Alex Wilks)

