Cloverdale bakery hosts fundraiser for pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Short & Sweet Bakery donating all proceeds from fundraiser to family of 21-year-old crash victim

The cookies are being sold for $1 each, and all proceeds go towards Emily Sanregret’s family. (Short & Sweet Patisserie and Bakery / Facebook)

A Cloverdale bakery is hosting a fundraiser for the family of Emily Sanregret, the 21-year-old Surrey woman who was fatally struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk on her way to work two weeks ago.

The incident happened at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the corner of 168th Street and 60th Avenue.

That corner is right outside of Short & Sweet Patisserie and Bakery.

“We didn’t know her personally, but many of our customers did,” said Tammi Hall, co-owner of the bakery. “We followed the story.”

Sanregret died in hospital six days after the crash, and the community has been raising money for funeral costs through a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised $6,950 in the past five days.

“We heard that her mum was a single mum and we knew right away that we wanted to help,” said Hall.

Short & Sweet Patisserie and Bakery is selling cookies for $1 each, with all proceeds going towards Sanregret’s family.

On Tuesday, July 4, the first day of the fundraiser, the bakery sold 275 cookies. “The support has been awesome, it’s been so great,” said Hall.

Hall said that they saw many people come through the doors yesterday, including Sanregret’s family and friends.

Sanregret had worked as an early childhood educator, with children ages three to five. Her class visited the bakery yesterday so that they could purchase cookies for the fundraiser as well.

The cookie fundraiser is on until Saturday, July 8.