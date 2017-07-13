VIDEO: Cloverdale’s classical music camp takes concerts to the street

Members of the Reformed String Camp performed at six locations in the town centre on July 13.

The Reformed String Camp took to the streets of Cloverdale on Thursday, July 13 to play classical music in six locations around the town centre. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Cloverdale Classics once again sent music drifting through the town centre on Thursday, July 13.

The local Reformed String Camp, a music camp based out of the Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, set up stations at six spots along 176th Street and 176A Street. Young musicians, who came to the camp from places as far away as PEI and California, brought out their violins, violas and cellos to perform classical pieces.

Related: Classics on Main to light up 176 Street Thursday

The outdoor performances originally started in Langley, program director Kent Dykstra said, but when they were given free rehearsal space in the Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church.

“You can’t really beat that,” he said, laughing. “And it’s a good facility for music.”

The outdoor concert is an extension of the camp, and musician Courtney Horrocks said it was a good opportunity for a different playing experience.

“It’s really not what we’re used to,” she said. “Not like a concert hall.”