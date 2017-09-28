Comedy show raises $6,300 for Launching Pad

A sold-out show that aimed to “gather the community together through laughter and connection while shining a light of awareness that we are all recovering from something” raised $6,300 for The Launching Pad, a men’s residential treatment centre in South Surrey.

Addictive Comedy performed last Friday (Sept. 22) at White Rock Elementary. It was the troupe’s second time on the local stage in three months. A June 2 show benefited the White Rock branch of the Avalon Women’s Centres, which facilitates a range of 12-step programs dealing with addictions.

Performers last week, including White Rock’s Lizzie Allan, were largely Peninsula-based. All but one of the seven are members of the recovery community, Allan told Peace Arch News by email.

Allan described the Sept. 22 show as “a great success.”

According to a news release, Allan launched the program in Manchester, England in 2012, and it is “gaining momentum and support from families and those affected directly or indirectly from substance misuse and mental illness.”