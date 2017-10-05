Crowning glory for White Rock RCMP

Princess Belle was in White Rock Tuesday, at a morning event staged at Laura’s Coffee Corner to say thank you to local police.

The popular royal figure adorned White Rock Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton and other officers with tiaras, and “hundreds” of pictures that were coloured by children who attended this year’s White Rock Princess Party – held in July – were presented to the Mounties.

Thank you to all the princesses & superheroes who came out and made us feel so loved & appreciated 🙂 We are truly touched by your kindness! pic.twitter.com/oGVOrRc7eg — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) October 3, 2017

In addition to interacting with the officers, children who turned out for the morning affair were treated to storytime and dress-up, and had the opportunity to check out the inside of a police car.