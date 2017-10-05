Princess Belle crowns White Rock Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton Tuesday, in a thank-you event for police staged at Laura’s Coffee Corner. (Contributed photo)

Crowning glory for White Rock RCMP

Tiaras, storytime and thank-yous at Princess Belle event

Princess Belle was in White Rock Tuesday, at a morning event staged at Laura’s Coffee Corner to say thank you to local police.

The popular royal figure adorned White Rock Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton and other officers with tiaras, and “hundreds” of pictures that were coloured by children who attended this year’s White Rock Princess Party – held in July – were presented to the Mounties.

In addition to interacting with the officers, children who turned out for the morning affair were treated to storytime and dress-up, and had the opportunity to check out the inside of a police car.

 

Pages of coloured thank-yous decorated the windows of a Five Corners coffee shop Tuesday. (Contributed photo)

