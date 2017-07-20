Delta Museum and Archives Society collecting stories to mark Canada’s 105th birthday

“Our Delta Stories” will be shared on the society’s social media pages and website

Delta Museum and Archives Society board of trustees: (left to right) Nancy Demwell, Peter Scurr, Peter Edwards, Doug Husband, Barb Baydala, Baird Blackstone, Alison Reid and Teresa Cooper. Missing: Val Roddick, Mike Kittson, John Thomas and Gary Cullen. (Photo Submitted)

The Delta Museum and Archives Society wants to hear your stories.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, the society has launched a new initiative called Our Delta Stories. For the rest of the year, the society is asking for people to share their favourite Delta stories in 250 words or less. The stories will then be posted on the society’s social media pages and its website.

“We’re so excited about this idea” said DMAS president Teresa Cooper. “We’re always hearing great stories and this is a wonderful way to begin to capture them.”

To kick things off, the society is sharing its own story:

Started in 1961 as a meeting of citizens interested in recording reminiscences, mapping homesteads and obtaining photographs, the Delta Historical and Museum Society officially came into existence in 1968.

In November, 1969, the museum opened on the main floor of Delta’s historic second Municipal Hall in Ladner, and by 1979 the museum and archives occupied all three floors of the old building.

The society’s collections have grown – the museum alone has more than 35,000 items in its care – and the professional expertise of staff has kept pace with the standards expected of modern museum and archives operations.

Over the years, the society and members of the community have recognized the need for more modern facilities to ensure the effective operation of the museum and archives.

In January, 2011, the new Delta Archives and Edgar Dunning Reading Room opened on the main floor of the building that had been Delta’s third Municipal Hall, and in May, 2016, the society and the Corporation of Delta entered into an agreement which will see a new museum and cultural space open next to the Delta Archives in 2018.

DMAS’s board of trustees looks forward to celebrating the society’s official 50th anniversary and to the opening of the new space in next year.

If you have a great Delta story and/or photo to share, please send it to info@dmasociety.org.