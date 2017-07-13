Eight grads recognized

Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies (left) and Surrey-South MLA Stephanie Cadieux (front) with award winners (from left) Madeleine Wasmuth, Tyler He, Hannah Lambert, Sydney Klassen, Ethan Hinchliff, Maxwell Radcliffe, Sophia Mohan and Ian Lin. (Contributed photo)

Eight Peninsula high school grads received an education boost last week, courtesy the South Surrey-White Rock Conservative Association.

The grads – Madeleine Wasmuth and Maxwell Radcliffe (Earl Marriott Secondary); Ethan Hinchliff and Sydney Klassen (White Rock Christian Academy); Sophia Mohan and Ian Lin (Elgin Park Secondary); and Hannah Lambert and Tyler He (Semiahmoo Secondary) – were awarded the 2017 Sir John A. Macdonald Student Leadership Award during a July 5 presentation at Semiahmoo House.

The award is presented to students who have demonstrated excellence in their studies and outstanding leadership qualities, enabling them to assume roles in student government. It includes a $500 scholarship.