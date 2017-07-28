Five vie to represent White Rock

Clockwise from left, Angela Zhang, Nancy Luo, Jasmine Yu, Tiffany Lam and Emily McGovern are candidates of the White Rock Ambassador program. (Contributed photos)

This year’s White Rock Youth Ambassador Gala will have a historical twist for the candidates and the city.

Although it’s being dubbed the 60th annual, the program has been running longer under a different name, before White Rock was incorporated into a city in 1957.

“So we are happy to lie about our age and align ourselves with White Rock’s birthday,” a news release issued by local BC Ambassador program officials states, which also noted it’s Canada’s 150th birthday.

There are five candidates that will be highlighted at the gala, set for Aug. 4.

To become an ambassador, the candidates attend Toastmasters, have to write and deliver a three- to four-minute speech, and face off in a talent competition. There’s also a knowledge test about White Rock and B.C. that features civic and historical questions.

This year’s candidates interviewed long-term White Rock residents to gain more knowledge of the city, and produced an essay.

They will give their final presentation at the gala, to be held at Earl Marriott Secondary at 7 p.m.

The 2016 White Rock Ambassadors had an eventful year – they represented White Rock in Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Peachland, Kamloops, Vernon and New Westminster. As well, they volunteered at White Rock Sea Festival, Remembrance Day, the White Rock Princess Party, The Great Pumpkin Run, the Polar Bear Swim, Tour de White Rock, Canada Day on the Beach, the annual Christmas Day dinner, Kids Day at the Farmer’s Market, the chamber of commerce Excellence Awards, for Equitas, at Hike 4 Hospice and the Seniors Diamond Anniversary Luncheon.

The candidates are:

Jasmine Yu

White Rock Museum & Archives

Yu was born in Shanghai and will graduate from Semiahmoo Secondary in 2019. She has no siblings, and plans to be a teacher when she grows up. She plays piano, is a member of a jazz band and works at Menchie’s.

Her hobbies include hiking, reading and ultimate Frisbee.

She’s a member of the school’s student council and Globalizers club.

Angela Zhang

Peace Arch Hospice

Born in Yangzhou, China, Zhang will graduate from Earl Marriott Secondary in 2018. She speaks English, Mandarin and French, and plays the piano and flute.

She’s volunteered for EMS Compass Club and the Peace Arch Hospice, has her bronze cross in lifesaving and a certificate for Gauss Math.

She enjoys acrylic painting and is a member of her school’s Apollo, Model UN, Leo and science clubs.

Emily McGovern

White Rock Elks Lodge #431

Born in New Westminster, McGovern has one brother and will graduate from Elgin Park Secondary in 2018.

She speaks English and French, intends to work in medicine, and enjoys reading, martial arts, forensics, photo editing, antique collecting and swimming.

She’s a member of the school’s book and multicultural clubs and was an honours student from Grade 8-10.

Tiffany Lam

Royal Canadian Legion #8

Born in Hong Kong, Lam has one sister and will graduate from Southridge Senior School in 2019. She speaks English, Cantonese, French and is studying Spanish.

After school, she intends to work in medicine and her hobbies include reading, art, badminton and field hockey.

She plays the flute, piano and guitar, and was recently awarded the bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.

Nancy Luo

Pacifica Retirement Living

Born in China, Luo attends Earl Marriott Secondary’s French immersion program and will graduate in 2018.

She has one sister, speaks English, Mandarin and French, and intends to study international relations after high school.

Her school clubs include Model UN, Global Citizens and student government. She likes to travel, cook, read and do yoga.

Her sports interests include ultimate Frisbee, swimming, tennis and skating, and she plays piano.

Her volunteer portfolio includes EMS peer mentoring, White Rock Summer Camps and Pedalheads.