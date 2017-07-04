Food-truck excursion July 26

The Cribbage and Bid Whist group meets Thursdays from 1-3:15 p.m. all summer long at the Kent Street Activity Centre. As well, the snooker room is open during regular Centre hours. Kent Street activity groups such as these welcome beginners and experts alike. White Rock Recreation and Culture membership required.

If you are new to the area (or new to 55), please pick up a guest pass from the front desk and enjoy three free visits before getting a membership. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

•••

Kent Street Activity Centre has space on an upcoming excursion on Wednesday, July 26 to enjoy a culinary adventure exploring food trucks in Vancouver.

Be amazed at the tasty fare with your tour guide, Chef Pat from the Kent Street kitchen. Enjoy food-truck samples and a guided tour with some free time along the way for some downtown shopping. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Do you love making breakfast and brunch? Learn some fresh new alternatives to the regular dishes you have been cooking. Make eggs Benedict with a variety of different sauces, light and fluffy scones from scratch, melt-in-your-mouth waffles and much more. Sign up at 604-541-2199 for this workshop with Chef Pat on Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on July 8, from 10 a.m to noon, sign up for Aromatherapy and Foot Reflexology. This interactive class will introduce you to essential oils for common ailments such as headaches, insomnia, muscle pain, colds and the flu. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Looking for something free to do with the grandchildren on Saturday, July 15? Drop down to White Rock Elementary from 3-7:30 p.m. and have the three- to six-year-olds take part in a bike parade and the seven- to 10-year-olds participate in a children’s bike race. Other activities include a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon twisting, crafts and games and much more. While enjoying this fun family event catch the sight and sounds of the 38th Annual Tour de White Rock Choices Markets Criterium beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.tourdewhiterock.ca

•••

Don’t let your arthritis pain get in the way of doing the things you love, like gardening.

Learn creative ways that you can make gardening with arthritis easier. With a little preparation, planning and a few great tools, you will have the garden you love in no time at all. Call 604-541-2231 to sign up for this workshop on Tuesday, July 11. No cost for Recreation and Culture members and only $6 for non members.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. Call 604-541-2231.