Free interview workshop for teens coming to Cloverdale Library on Oct. 20

Brush up on your interviewing skills and learn how to ‘Rock that Interview’

Experts agree that the best way to impress in a job interview is to be prepared.

As Stephanie Pritchard, community engagement co-ordinator for Cloverdale’s WorkBC Employment Services Centre emphasizes, “Making a positive impression will make all the difference and can be accomplished by demonstrating a great attitude and being prepared for the interview, especially to overcome being shy and nervous.”

Even with no work experience, an applicant who is well-prepared can outshine others who may have more experience. But many young people (and many adults) don’t know exactly what preparing for an interview means.

“Although the interview can be perceived as simply having a conversation about getting a job, employers meet with a lot of people and are looking for the right fit for their team,” said Pritchard.

“Employers are seeking to hire people who want to work, who are enthusiastic and committed to providing an exceptional customer experience,” she said.

Today, job interviews are much more than sitting down and answering questions about yourself. They are strategic, involving many situational questions that can leave interviewees stumped.

There are many resources that can help teens prepare for interviews, both online and in print.

Cloverdale Library, in partnership with Cloverdale’s WorkBC Employment Services Centre, is hosting its popular “Rock That Interview” workshop on Friday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The workshop will not only offer young people helpful interview tips but also provide opportunity for real life practice. Local business managers, who may also be hiring, will be conducting mock interviews as part of this free workshop.

The workshop is open to any interested youth ages 15 to 24. Please register by calling the Cloverdale Library at 604-598-7326.

Youth Services Librarian Carmen Merrells for Cloverdale Library