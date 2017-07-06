Get your blueberries quick

Blueberry crops not as fruitful as last year, reports Surrey Farms

SURREY — ‘Tis the season.

The wonderful season of blueberries, that is.

Many Surrey farms have been working hard to produce the plump, magnificent fruit that so many enjoy.

And alas, they are here.

I stopped by Surrey Farms this afternoon to pick up a big box of blueberries – public service announcement, they’re just $10 at the moment.

The season had a late start this year compared to last, Baljinder Brar of Surrey Farms revealed.

“Last year we started picking blueberries around the end of May. This year we started picking about five days ago,” she said on July 6.

But, she added, this is actually an early start compared to years ago.

“It’s because of global warming,” Brar said of the fluctuating berry seasons.

For Surrey Farms, the name of their game is blueberries. It’s their main crop.

Brar sadly reported that blueberries are not very fruitful this year.

“The cold winter, the weather has affected it, definitely,” she noted. “They didn’t flower as much this year, and they’re not going to fruit as much either.”

The season, which typically runs for two months for Surrey Farms, could end early if they run out.

Eek! Mental note: Stock freezer with blueberries immediately.

I must admit, this “season” is one I truly look forward to.

Perhaps not as much as Christmas, but it’s a close second.

While I’m more than happy to simply snack on the berries in all their raw wonder, I’ve got a plethora of other ways I enjoy them.

A crowd favourite are the ever-so-simple blueberry tarts. Full disclosure, I don’t make the dough myself. But they’re oh-so-easy and oh-so-delicious.

Then there’s blueberry muffins, blueberry pancakes, blueberry smoothies, blueberry jam and blueberry pie. And of course, I make blueberry compote to put on pretty much anything.

Pro-tip: Pop some in the freezer and use them as an ice substitute in your Pinot Gris. Heh.

For you parents out there, toss a handful of blueberries into a boring cereal and the kids will gobble it up. Trust me.

They’re also jam-packed with antioxidants, so you’re doing your body good while you’re munching on the tasty wonders.

As for you strawberry lovers out there, I’m sad to report the season is pretty much over.

And blackberries were also not fruitful for Surrey Farms this year.

But there’s some good news for you raspberry lovers out there. Surrey Farms has lots and lots of those at the moment. But take note: There’s only a couple more weeks for those boastful berries.

Still not sure with what to do with all these berries? My coworker had a wonderful suggestion: add some blueberries to a pitcher of sangria.

Bonus points if you include a second local berry and drink it on a patio.

Surrey Farms is located at 5180 152nd St.

Are you a local farm and have berries for sale? Comment below and tell our readers where they can find you.