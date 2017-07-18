Hot potato event planned

A group of students from Semiahmoo Secondary will use money collected through a fundraising event held this Saturday to feed homeless people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Alisha Bhimji, Verina Musherure and Tony Tang, who are all going into Grade 12, are hosting the ‘Fundraiser Luncheon for the Hot Potato Initiative’ at St. Mark’s Anglican Church (12953 20 Ave.) from 12-3 p.m.

The initiative is a student run, non-profit organization – originally started in Burnaby – that will receive 100 per cent of the donations from the event.

“There goals are to raise awareness around the negative stereotypes and general negative stigma of the homeless people in the Downtown Eastside and provide them with food,” said Musherure.

Ticket purchases – $15 for seniors and youth, $20 for adults, and children free – can be made by contacting verinanayebare2000@gmail.com