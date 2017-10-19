VIDEO: Surrey Now-Leader reporter tries out drunk driving suit

Ford is using the suit to teach safe driving to teens

The ‘drunk driving suit’ was developed to emulate the physical impact of alcohol impairment. Amy Reid of the Surrey Now-Leader was game. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

SURREY — The dangers of driving while intoxicated have been well-documented. Ford is doing their part to highlight the dangers with their creation of the ‘drunk driving suit.’

The suit was developed to emulate the physical impact of alcohol impairment. Today, Amy Reid of the Surrey Now-Leader is trying on the suit herself.

How do you think you would do while wearing the suit? Check out the video below to see how Amy fared.

And watch for her story – which she is going to write while “drunk.”

Should be interesting…



