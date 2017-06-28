Model and talent showcase planned

Local model Chantal Ward was featured at one of Pizzazz’s past showcases. This year’s event is set for this Thursday at the Pacific Inn. (File photo)

An annual fashion show set to benefit an organization that provides outreach, counselling, education and transitional housing – as well as food – for those in need will have a patriotic theme this year, to coincide with Canada’s 150th birthday.

The Pizzazz Model &Talent Showcase is set for June 29, in the ballroom of the Pacific Inn (1160 King George Blvd.).

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the evening will include entertainment and a silent auction. Local models, singers, dancers and actors will be featured beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Local and international agents, fashion co-ordinators, casting directors and photographers have been invited to scout for new talents.

The evening will conclude with awards.

According to a news release, 10 per cent of proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to NightShift Street Ministries.

For tickets ($25) call 604-541-3888. For more information visit www.pizzazzmodelingagency.com

Tickets for the event will also be available at the door.