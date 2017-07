People of all ages enjoyed the music of March Hare at the Canada 150 celebrations at North Delta’s Chalmers Park. (Gord Goble photo)

To celebrate Canada’s 150th, the Corporation of Delta threw a party at North Delta’s Chalmers Park. Guests were treated to an official ceremony, live music, children’s activities, barbecue and food vendors, and, of course, a breathtaking fireworks display.