PAN’s week in pictures

A slideshow of photos highlighting events and issues featured in this week’s Peace Arch News.
Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News
A slideshow of photos highlighting events and issues featured in this week’s Peace Arch News.
Vancouver Police are searching for 40-year-old Christopher Schafer
Accident shuts down westbound traffic between 232nd and 264th streets
Most attendees at public-info session voice opposition, but restaurateur says structure needed
TransLink says it is ‘critical’ funding is secured this year to replace the 80-year-old crossing
Artist filmed creating a design near the White Rock pier