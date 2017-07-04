Paw Play aims ‘to encourage good behaviour’

City of Surrey program for dogs and their owners launches July 8

Dog owners and their pets gather at South Surrey’s Dogwood Park in May 2015. The City of Surrey will host its Paw Play program at the park on July 15. (File photo)

The City of Surrey is launching a new program at half a dozen of its off-leash parks, to “to encourage good dog behaviour in our park spaces and introduce our residents to positive ways to communicate with their pets.”

Paw Play in the Park – presented by the Surrey Animal Resource Centre and supported by a $15,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada – is to be held at Clayton, Dogwood, Serpentine, Kennedy, Wills Brook and Freedom off-leash dog parks. An event is also planned for Holland Park.

The first event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at Clayton Dog Park, 7011 188 St.

According to a news release, each session is to include interactive activities for pet owners and their animals; an opportunity to exchange punitive training tools for humane ones; games; and demonstrations by local animal professionals.

“There will also be dog agility, tricks, professional pet photographers, pet first aid instructors and people who can help you with some basic dog park etiquette as well,” the release states.

Other dates planned are: July 15 (Dogwood Park,13485 20 Ave.), July 22 (Serpentine, 12589 76 Ave.), July 29 (Kennedy, 12171 90 Ave.), Aug. 12 (Wills Brook, 2955 160 St.), Aug. 19 (Freedom Park, 15452 84 Ave.) and Aug. 26 (Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd.)

For more, visit www.surrey.ca