PHOTOS: All breed dog show in South Surrey

Parking for the free event – on through July 30 – is $3.
The show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hazelmere RV Park and Campground (18843 8 Ave.).
Free event takes place through July 30 at Hazelmere RV Park and Campground.
Parking for the free event – on through July 30 – is $3.
The show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hazelmere RV Park and Campground (18843 8 Ave.).
White Rock’s Tam O’Shanter Dancers and the Crescent Beach Pipe Band contribute to cultural exchange
Resident voices concerns over grading of neighbouring lot
Ron Toigo was given provincial recognition Friday for his years of service to the sport.
The owner hopes to be reunited with his boa constrictor
Screaming reported near the 9100-block of Kind George Blvd. at 4:40 a.m.