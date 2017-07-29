PHOTOS: All breed dog show in South Surrey

Free event takes place through July 30 at Hazelmere RV Park and Campground.

Justin, a three-year-old cavalier King Charles spaniel, gives Connor Driessen, five-months-old, a kiss at the Pacific Kennel Club All Breed dog show, held at Hazelmere RV Park and Campground (1884 8 Ave.). July 27-30. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Owners and their dog run laps around the course at the Pacific Kennel Club All Breed dog show Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A judge inspects a dog participating in the Pacific Kennel Club All Breed dog show. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A participant in the Pacific Kennel Club All Breed dog show prepares her German shepherd. (Aaron Hinks photo)