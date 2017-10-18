PHOTOS: Surrey Mayor’s Charity Ball held at Aria Convention Centre

From left: Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society President Mike McNamara, Mayor Linda Hepner, and Global BC’s chief meteorologist and gala emcee Mark Madryga. (Photos by Amy Reid)

Linda Hepner hosted her third Mayor’s Charity Ball on Friday (Oct 13) at Aria Convention Centre.

This year’s theme was “An Evening in a Vineyard” and the interior of the hall was transformed to replicate a winery boasting grapevines, barrels of wine and flowers.

The evening’s entertainment was Citizen West, followed by a performance from The Tenors and finally, DJ Decibel.

A 2018 Honda Accord was given away, marking the fourth year a vehicle was given away by Surrey Honda.

The annual gala raises money for the Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society, which runs programs to help Surrey’s children, families and at-risk youth through a variety of programs.

The City of Surrey thanked its many sponsors, saying they demonstrate “the commitment of Surrey’s citizens and businesses in ensuring local charities remain supported.”

The city says the amount fundraised won’t be finalized until the end of the month.

Last year’s gala raised $400,000.



