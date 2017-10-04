PHOTOS: Surrey’s newest Civic Treasures celebrated at Business & The Arts event

Award winners for 2017 are Heidi Greco, Robert Gary Parkes and Jim Trimble

SURREY — The city’s three newest Civic Treasures were celebrated during a ceremony at Surrey Arts Centre on Tuesday evening (Oct. 3).

The event doubled as Surrey Board of Trade’s annual Business & The Arts gathering, in the arts centre lobby and Mainstage theatre.

This year’s Civic Treasures award winners are literary artist Heidi Greco, glassblower Robert Gary Parkes and theatre veteran Jim Trimble.

The award, launched a decade ago, is given annually to those “who have achieved excellence in the production of the arts and/or made significant contributions to the development of arts and heritage in the City of Surrey and beyond.”

Parkes, who operates Loafing Shed Glass Studio in the Port Kells area, has more than 30 years of experience in the glassblowing field.

Greco, a Surrey-based poet and writer, recently published the book Flightpaths: The Lost Journals of Amelia Earhart. She has a long history of championing the literary arts in Surrey, including work to create the position of Surrey Poet Laureate, the inaugural title of which was given to Renée Sarojini Saklikar in 2015.

A South Surrey resident, Trimble is a founding member of The Society for the Preservation of Vaudeville, home of The Vaudevillians performance troupe. More recently, he launched Naked Stage Productions Society, which produces “readers theatre” plays for the stage at Newton Cultural Centre.



