Princess Farrah the guest of honour in Langley

Four-year-old from Abbotsford will be the recipient of wish granted by Children’s Wish Foundation

Farrah Van Garderen loves princesses.

After all, they have pretty dresses, long, beautiful hair and sparkly shoes. Princess Anna and Queen Elsa from Frozen happen to be her favourites. Most days, Farrah reads only princess books and more often than not, she will sport a tiara.

So when the time came to grant her wish through the Children’s Wish Foundation, her parents, Laureen and Craig, knew exactly what she would want: a chance to meet some real princesses.

Farrah, a four-year-old from Abbotsford, was diagnosed with infant leukemia when she was nine months old.

Despite the ongoing challenges of fighting the life-threatening illness, Farrah continued to be her loving and funny self, teaching her family to have a new appreciation for time spent together.

Farrah has been in remission for almost two years and to reward her bravery, the doctors and oncologists referred the family to the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Next June, the family — Farrah, her parents and her two brothers — will head to Disney World to meet all the princesses at their castle in the ‘Magic Kingdom.’

Farrah will also be the guest of honour at the sixth annual Prince & Superhero Tea Party at the Langley Cascades Casino Convention Centre Resort (20393 Fraser Hwy.) on Sunday, July 9.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Wish Foundation, BC & Yukon chapter.

More than 25,000 wishes have been granted over the past 30 years through the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada.

Boys and girls are encouraged to dress as their favourite superheroes and princesses.

Guests can visit the Princess Parlour for their very own royal makeover, and there will also be treats and a high tea.

The entertainment will also include a dance party, led by Music with Marnie, musicians, dancers, magicians and more.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and kids three and under are free.

