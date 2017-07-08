Annual Erikson Daylily show underway in Langley

Private garden opened up to public just for the weekend

Erikson’s Daylily Gardens are hosting their 16th open house in their private garden this weekend.

The garden was open on Saturday and will be open again Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The local Aldergrove Daylily Society will be on hand along with the VanDusen Master Gardeners to answer your questions.

Admission is by donation to help support BC Children’s Hospital and local animal shelters.

Among the new additions this year is a special new hosta called ‘Miracle Lemony’ with, for the first time, yellow flowers in last summer!

As well, there is the new dwarf Asiatic lily ‘Tiny Epic’, the double yellow blooms of Asiatic ‘Fata Morgan’ and the dwarf daylily ‘Siloam Plum Tree’.

Full details can be seen at http://www.eriksonsdaylilygardens.com.

Pam and Tom Erikson started the garden in 1987 on a bare acre, and opened their doors to the public in 1990.

Now featuring more than 3,200 varieties of daylilies and 500 varieties of hosta, Erikson’s Daylily Gardens is world-renowned and welcomes thousands of visitors each year to their garden, certified by both the American Hemerocallis Society and the Canadian Hemerocallis Society as a national display garden.

Ken Knutson, who makes hand-crafted birdhouses, was one of several vendors. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Helene Pezim from White Rock goes in for a closer look some flowers. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

There was no shortage of subjects to photograph for Gerry Brownlee of Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times