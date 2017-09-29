Royal White Rock affair to celebrate police, volunteers

Princess Belle will be returning to White Rock next week for some outstanding official business – to thank local police and policing volunteers.

The royal visit is set for 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3) at Laura’s Coffee Corner, 15259 Pacific Ave., and is to include the presentation of pages coloured by children at this year’s Princess Party – the sold-out event was held July 29 at Centennial Arena – to officers.

Get your superhero costumes & princess dresses ready! See you this Tuesday! Princess Belle & the WR RCMP are excited to hangout with you! https://t.co/BQYv0oaaTd — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) September 29, 2017

“The intention of this activity is to thank the RCMP for protecting us and helping us feel safe and teach children police are approachable and friendly,” Princess Party organizer Myra Merkal said in a news release.

Tuesday’s event, said Merkal, is an opportunity for children to “enjoy time with a few RCMP officers, try on a police hat, receive a little surprise and visit with Princess Belle.”

Princess Belle was among six royal characters to grace the eighth annual Princess Party, which raised funds for the White Rock Fire Fighters Charity Association’s efforts to build an all-abilities park on the city’s waterfront.

Many of the pages coloured by the children who attended will be attached to the windows of the coffee shop for Tuesday’s event, prior to their presentation to RCMP.