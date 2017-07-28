Scholarship win for White Rock youth ambassador

White Rock Youth Ambassador Madeline Dudley won a $750 scholarship through the BC Ambassador Program, which culminated with a two-day event in Merritt July 22. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Youth Ambassador Madeline Dudley got a boost to her education last weekend, with a scholarship win from the BC Ambassador Program.

The 17-year-old received $750 for placing tops in the PR promotion category “for her impressive documentation of her (Facebook) page and schedule of over 50 public schools… extolling the role of the BC Ambassador scholarship program.”

Dudley was among eight alumni of youth ambassador programs in B.C. to gather in Merritt for the July 21-22 event, which was relocated to the city’s high school from its civic centre at the last minute to accommodate wildfire evacuees.

“It was an interesting year,” pageant co-ordinator Teresa Dares told Peace Arch News Monday.

“We go to Merritt on (July 19) and I got the information late (July 15).”

Dares said Dudley “did very well.” In addition to the scholarship, she received $500 for participating.

The two-day competition marked the culmination of four months’ preparation. Candidates were judged on everything from general knowledge of B.C. to public speaking, to fundraising and formal wear.

The three chosen to represent B.C. were Melissa Curatolo of Kamloops, Mierie Sabbarwal of Quesnel and Kelowna’s Karly Flanagan.

The next Miss White Rock and youth ambassadors are to be named next weekend, in an Aug. 4 gala at Earl Marriott Secondary.