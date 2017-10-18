SENIORS’ SCENE: Arts, culture for seniors

Kick off the next week with Classic Rewind

Head down to the Kent Street Activity Centre tonight (Wednesday) and enjoy the fabulous music of Classic Rewind on stage in the auditorium.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with social dancing 7-10 p.m. at 1475 Kent St. Open to all ages 50+ and includes refreshments at the break. An inexpensive and fun night out for only $6 for members and $8 for non-members.

Many of us know Emily Carr and Georgia O’Keefe, but what about other women artists who were successful and famous in their lifetime?

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 1:30-3 p.m., drop down to the White Rock Community Centre to a presentation on Women Artists through History.

Learn about the careers of 15 women artists and look at their work in the context of the art world of their day and the difficulties they overcame.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

Are you learning Spanish and looking for a place to converse with others?

Every Thursday, 10-11 a.m., the Spanish Conversation Group meets in the Kent Street Centre library to chat in Spanish in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

Call 604-541-2231 for more.

Drop in and visit the cozy Kent Street library.

White Rock Recreation and Culture members are invited to take out a book or two anytime the centre is open and return it at their convenience when they are finished. This lending library has a large array of books sure to meet many varied interests and tastes.

Calling all Mah Jong players! Drop into Mah Jong every Monday, 1-3 p.m., at the White Rock Community Centre. Players should be able to count their hand prior to joining. A White Rock Recreation and Culture membership is required.

Experience the many benefits of mediation and simple breathing practices to help calm the mind. Register for Afternoon Mediation for Seniors beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, 1-1:30 p.m., and feel refreshed and revitalized in the middle of the day. Call 604-541-2199.

Discover how to put together an aromatherapy medicine chest of essential oils to treat common ailments such as headaches, insomnia, muscle pain, digestive disorders and colds/flu. Sign up now for the workshop on Thursday, Oct. 26, 7-9:30 p.m., at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre computer club invites new members to drop in on Wednesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, 604-541-2231.