SENIORS’ SCENE: Education, entertainment and exercise

The next session of the Minds in Motion exercise program begins on Monday, July 31, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

This is a wonderful program for people with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, or another dementia, to enjoy with a friend or family member.

Register now or feel free to drop in and check the program out first before committing to it.

For more information, please call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Calling all pickle ball enthusiasts.

Did you know there are four pickle ball courts open at Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.)?

Pickle ball takes priority on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. till noon. At all other times, it is first come, first served – whether it is tennis or pickle ball – and regular court etiquette applies.

See you on the courts.

• • •

Get your tickets early for the Kent Street Seniors Society’s Bridge Luncheon, Friday, Sept. 29.

Register with a partner for this fall favourite. Tickets are only $15 and include a delicious lunch followed by an afternoon of contract bridge.

Advance tickets are available at the Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre, and Centennial Park offices. No tickets at the door.

Call 604-541-2231 for more.

• • •

Kent Street Activity Centre has a few seats still available for a summer excursion that will show off some unique views of the beautiful city of Vancouver.

Walk through the city and admire the spectacular street-art murals scattered around Main Street. Next, head to Gastown to enjoy delicious pasta at the Old Spaghetti Factory, then finish off the day with a breathtaking 360-degree aerial view of Vancouver at the Vancouver Lookout.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for this trip on Friday, Aug. 11.

To find out what other 55+ excursions still have space, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/register

• • •

Are you looking to get out of the hot weather and into an air-conditioned building where you can still be active?

Why not drop into carpet bowling and meet new friends as you participate in a fun activity.

Enjoy this exciting game of skill and strategy every Wednesday and Friday through July and August, 10 a.m. until noon at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

The lunch club will be dining at the Roadhouse Grille (1781 King George Blvd.) at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

This friendly group always welcomes new members.

Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Centre will be closing for annual maintenance and cleanup on Monday, July 31, and reopening on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

The friendly staff at the White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park Leisure Centre will be happy to assist you with program registrations and inquiries at 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.