SENIORS’ SCENE: Spend summer playing games at Kent Street

Through the summer, cribbage and bid whist players meet every Thursday afternoon in the Kent Street Centre Auditorium.

This enthusiastic and friendly group always welcomes new members for an afternoon of fun, 1-3 p.m.

Remember, you can come and try out this activity group three times before becoming a paid member.

• • •

Peninsula Productions presents Sea Of Stories, a musical about life in small-town Canada.

This original play centres around the history of White Rock, its people, its triumphs and its challenges.

Don’t miss this exceptional performance, created in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday!

Written by Shawn Macdonald, directed by Wendy Bollard and music by Dominik Heins, opening reception is on Aug. 11 at the Coast Capital Playhouse.

For more information on the performance, or to purchase tickets, visit www.peninsulaproductions.org

• • •

Celebrate the end of the dance season at a summer dance party on Friday, July 28, 7-10 p.m. at the Centre for Active Living.

Ballroom and Latin dancers of all levels are welcome.

Enjoy a free one-hour lesson and refreshments.

No partner required.

Advance registration is required by calling 604-541-2199.

• • •

A sunset photography workshop will be held at the White Rock Pier at dusk on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Learn how to take professional sunset photos with an experienced photographer.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Do you like to draw?

Bring a pencil and paper and enjoy two hours of sketching with the Peninsula Sketchers.

All levels are welcome at this drop-in at the White Rock Community Centre on Friday afternoons, 1-3 p.m.

A White Rock Recreation and Culture membership is required to participate.

Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

• • •

This summer, the City of White Rock and the White Rock Business Improvement Association have partnered to bring a free trolley service to White Rock.

You can hop-on and hop-off on weekends, holidays and during select special events until Sept. 4.

There are stops located throughout the city, so check the schedule at www.whiterockcity.ca to find the closest one to you and begin exploring our beautiful City by the Sea!

• • •

A reminder that the Kent Street Activity Centre will be closed for annual maintenance and clean-up on Monday, July 31, reopening on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

The friendly staff at the White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park Leisure Centre will be happy to assist you with program registrations and inquiries at 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.