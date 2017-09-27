SENIORS SCENE: Woodcarvers meet weekly

Do you enjoy woodworking in the company of friends?

Learn new tricks and expand your project repertoire at the Peninsula Woodcarvers, a Kent Street Activity group that meets at Semiahmoo Secondary Woodshop on Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.

If you are interested in trying out this activity group, come down to the centre and pick up a pass that allows you to try out an activity group three times before purchasing a Recreation and Culture membership.

Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

Fit Camp 55+ is an interval training fit camp designed for the fit older adult, which will help build stamina and endurance.

First class is free if you are a new participant.

Classes are Fridays 9-10 a.m. and Mondays 4-5 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Learn how to protect yourself from different types of frauds and the specific things you can do to reduce the chances of becoming a victim, at a Fraud Awareness Seminar on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. till noon at White Rock Community Centre.

It’s co-sponsored with the White Rock Community Policing and the RCMP.

Call 604-541-2199 to register. Only $5.

• • •

Greg Hampston will get you dancing tonight at this week’s Kent Street Activity Centre Wednesday night social dance.

Singles and couples 50+ are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for members and $8 for non-members.

• • •

Local lawyer Al Benson will be at the Kent Street Activity Centre to help low-income seniors 65-plus with legal queries and problems on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Call ahead to book an appointment at 604-541-2231.

• • •

Don’t forget, this Sunday, Oct. 1 is National Seniors Day.

CARP (a new vision of aging for Canada) and the City of White Rock present a Salute to Seniors at the White Rock Community Centre, 2-4 p.m.

Meet MP Dianne Watts and other elected representatives, plus enjoy fabulous entertainment by Alyssa Nielsen singing the hits from the ’40s and King of Rock ‘n Roll tribute-artist Steve “Elvis” Elliott.

Enjoy refreshments, door prizes, a photo booth and more. To register for this free event, please RSVP to Denice at 604-538-5778.

• • •

What are you doing to reduce your risk and improve your driving?

Update your knowledge of vehicle safety features and road regulations at a seniors driving workshop on Thursday, Sept. 28, 9-11 a.m., at White Rock Community Centre.

This workshop is co-sponsored with White Rock Community Policing.

Call 604-541-2199 to register. Cost is only $5.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.