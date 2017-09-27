SENIORS SCENE: Woodcarvers meet weekly

White Rock’s Kent Street Activity Centre features many fun activity groups

Do you enjoy woodworking in the company of friends?

Learn new tricks and expand your project repertoire at the Peninsula Woodcarvers, a Kent Street Activity group that meets at Semiahmoo Secondary Woodshop on Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.

If you are interested in trying out this activity group, come down to the centre and pick up a pass that allows you to try out an activity group three times before purchasing a Recreation and Culture membership.

Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

Fit Camp 55+ is an interval training fit camp designed for the fit older adult, which will help build stamina and endurance.

First class is free if you are a new participant.

Classes are Fridays 9-10 a.m. and Mondays 4-5 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Learn how to protect yourself from different types of frauds and the specific things you can do to reduce the chances of becoming a victim, at a Fraud Awareness Seminar on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. till noon at White Rock Community Centre.

It’s co-sponsored with the White Rock Community Policing and the RCMP.

Call 604-541-2199 to register. Only $5.

• • •

Greg Hampston will get you dancing tonight at this week’s Kent Street Activity Centre Wednesday night social dance.

Singles and couples 50+ are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for members and $8 for non-members.

• • •

Local lawyer Al Benson will be at the Kent Street Activity Centre to help low-income seniors 65-plus with legal queries and problems on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Call ahead to book an appointment at 604-541-2231.

• • •

Don’t forget, this Sunday, Oct. 1 is National Seniors Day.

CARP (a new vision of aging for Canada) and the City of White Rock present a Salute to Seniors at the White Rock Community Centre, 2-4 p.m.

Meet MP Dianne Watts and other elected representatives, plus enjoy fabulous entertainment by Alyssa Nielsen singing the hits from the ’40s and King of Rock ‘n Roll tribute-artist Steve “Elvis” Elliott.

Enjoy refreshments, door prizes, a photo booth and more. To register for this free event, please RSVP to Denice at 604-538-5778.

• • •

What are you doing to reduce your risk and improve your driving?

Update your knowledge of vehicle safety features and road regulations at a seniors driving workshop on Thursday, Sept. 28, 9-11 a.m., at White Rock Community Centre.

This workshop is co-sponsored with White Rock Community Policing.

Call 604-541-2199 to register. Cost is only $5.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

