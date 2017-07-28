South Surrey students to study world wars

Semiahmoo Secondary student Cecilia Kim, 15, and Elgin Park Secondary student Daniel Schindel, 17, have been awarded a scholarship to study Canada’s history during the First and Second World Wars – where it unfolded.

The pair are recipients of the Vimy Foundation’s national award, the Beaverbrook Vimy Prize. For their studies, they will visit Vimy Ridge, Beaumont Hamel, Passchendaele, Dieppe and Juno Beach.

The students will study the interwoven history of Canada, France, and Great Britain during both wars, according to a news release issued by the foundation.

Kim and Schindel are among 16 students (from Canada, the UK and France) who will attend lectures at Oxford, visit Essex Farm in Belgium (where John McCrae wrote In Flanders Fields), visit key sites in Normandy and commemorate First World War soldiers at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial from Aug. 7-21.

The Vimy Foundation is a charitable organization with a mission to preserve and promote Canada’s First World War legacy. This trip is supported by the Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation and the Government of Canada.

For more, visit www.vimyfoundation.ca