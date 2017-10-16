Surrey’s new Bose Forest Park celebrates grand opening

Bose Forest Park celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 14. (City of Surrey)

Cloverdale celebrated the long-awaited opening of Bose Forest Park on Saturday (Oct.14) with a family friendly community event.

The 7.4 hectare park is on the site of Surrey pioneer Henry Bose’s original homestead. It includes a nature-based playground, a network of trails and pathways and social gathering spaces.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank Roger Bose and the Bose family for their contributions in guiding the vision and design of Bose Forest Park,” said Mayor Linda Hepner.

“This beautiful parkland will be a wonderful community gathering space, and its amenities and natural areas will be enjoyed by residents for generations to come,” she said.

The park includes both a mature forest around 80 years old, and a wetland habitat that seven mammal species and 21 bird species call home. Councillor Bruce Hayne said the preservation of that forest and wetland is an “important addition to Surrey’s protected natural areas.

“Biodiversity conservation is a key foundation to a healthy, sustainable, livable community,” said Hayne.

Bose Forest Park is located at 6203 164 Street.



The new park includes trails and pathways through a mature forest. (Udo Zirkwitz)