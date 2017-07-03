VIDEO: “80 Anthems” singer performs in Langley

Capri Everitt raised money for charity by singing 80 anthems in 80 countries in 41 languages. She sang in Langley on Canada Day. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

After singing 80 anthems in 80 countries to raise money for charity, Capri Everitt is still performing.

On Canada Day, the Vancouver girl came to Langley to sing “O Canada” for an appreciative audience at the Borderline Nationals BMX competition.

From November of 2015 to August of 2016, the 11-year-old travelled to 80 countries to sing 80 national anthems in 41 different languages to raise money for SOS Children’s Villages International.

She told The Times it was a family initiative with mother Kerrie, father Tom and younger brother Bowen.

“We wanted to help kids who didn’t have any parents and didn’t have any people to help them,” she said.

“My mom came up with the name “Around the world in 80 anthems” because of the book “Around the world in 80 days.” My dad came up with the idea of singing national anthems because a lot of kids around the world would not know the same pop songs that we sing in Canada, but they would know their national anthem and they would be able to sing with me.”

SOS Children’s Villages is the largest orphan-focused charity in the world with locations in over 134 countries and helps over 78,000 orphaned and abandoned children.

“It’s an amazing charity because it gives homes to these orphaned and abandoned children.”

The “80 anthems in 80 countries” began on November 20, 2015 at Unicef’s Universal Children’s Day celebrations in Ottawa where Capri sang the Canadian National Anthem and spoke as SOS Children’s Villages youngest Youth Ambassador.

She completed her 80th anthem at a Washington Nationals Game on August 12, 2016.

The family said the inspiration for the globe-trotting initiative was the book “The World Needs Your Kid: How to Raise Children Who Care and Contribute” by international child rights activists Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger.

Described as “everything you need to know about raising kids, lending a hand, and changing the world” the book talks about how small actions can make a huge difference in the life of a child and ultimately change the world.

The online www.aroundtheworldin80anthems.com website noted that “Capri has been singing, playing piano and dancing since she was five.”

“Vancouverites know her as a regular feature on Main St., busking with her keyboards and amplifier” in front of the Dexter Realty office where parents Tom and Kerrie both work.

She performed at Carnegie Hall in New York on Dec 20, 2015 as a winner in the American Protege International Music Competition.