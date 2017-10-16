VIDEO: Third annual acts of kindness fun run in Langley

Church in the Valley (CIV) outreach Pastor Dauncey doesn’t usually show up an on a Sunday in full-on 80’s garb, including a fake mullet, headband, stone-washed jeans and Miami Vice shirt.

But on this day, the costumed pastor was in good company.

There was also a one-eyed pirate, an “unknown runner” with a paper bag mask clearly modeled on the infamous “unknown comic” of the original Gong show, and even a few dogs in pre-Halloween costumes.

It was the third annual acts of kindness (AOK) fun run fundraiser staged by the CIV, the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located on the 23600 block of Fraser Highway in Langley, and Peninsula Runners.

“We like to dress up to make it a fun occasion,” Dauncey said.

“(It’s) just a fun event.”

The run raises money for programs like the church-sponsored breakfast club, cars for moms, extreme home repair, summer camp for kids and more.

Entry fees were by donation.

The weather was perfect, sunny and warm, and about 60 people turned out to participate in the run and barbecue that followed.



