A world of model locomotives and more at Fort Langley site

A model train rounds the track at the BC Farm Museum. Times file photo

The BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley is celebrating BC day with “Train Day.”

Model locomotives, miniature tracks and more will be on view August 5 through August 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On BC Day there will be various demos and some cuddly critters courtesy of Aldor Acres.

The museum is located at 9131 King Street.