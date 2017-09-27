White Rock Parkinson SuperWalk raises $36,000

A couple hundred people attended the Parkinson SuperWalk in White Rock Sept. 10, raising more than $36,000. (Kim Short, 3 Blondies Photography)

Peninsula residents keen on raising awareness and funds to support finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease were out in force earlier this month at the White Rock Parkinson SuperWalk.

The walk – which was the second annual for the city, but has been held in other cities for several years – raised more than $36,000, an increase from $27,000 the year before.

“It was awesome. It was a great day,” said Liz Campbell-Holroyd, a lead organizer of the Sept. 10 event.

The event, Campbell-Holroyd said, seems to be gaining momentum in the city since she helped organize the 2016 SuperWalk.

“We did a few more things than last year, had a kids table…

“We had some new teams that came out, and I don’t think a lot of people were aware of the walk in White Rock because it was so new, because last year was the first year.”

The SuperWalk is held in 25 locations throughout province, and has raised approximately $270,000 of a $460,000 goal.

The donation page for the event closes at the end of the month.

To learn more, or donate, visit www.kintera.org/faf/home/