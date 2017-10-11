Winning young Surrey writers celebrated at city hall

SURREY — An awards gala at city hall celebrated some of Surrey’s most talented young writers last Friday (Oct. 6).
Winners of Surrey Libraries’ 2017 Young Adult Writing Contest were announced at the event, held to mark the 30th anniversary of the contest.
“With almost 400 entries this year, our judges were challenged to select only 24 winning entries,” stated Ellen Wu, contest co-ordinator.
“The judges offer congratulations to every single teen who entered the contest for the courage and willingness to share their work for others to enjoy.”
Contest categories include memoir writing, short stories, poetry and comics.
Judges this year were Martina Dominique Aspen, kc dyer, Stephanie Fenton, Heidi Greco, Alexander Hock, Denise Jaden, Mads Jensen, Bonnie Nish, Heinz Senger, Sylvia Taylor, Lisa Voisin and Jane Whittingham.
The winning entires are posted as an anthology on Surrey Libraries’ website, surreylibraries.ca.
The winners for 2017 are as follows:
Comics
1st Prize: “Thoughts,” by Jenna Hill
2nd Prize: “Miss Goldfish,” by Camille Retuya
3rd Prize: “The Rock,” by Jaden Lee
Honourable Mention: “Cinnamon Rolls,” by Gaganpreet Sangha
Junior poetry (Ages 12 – 14)
1st Prize: “The Voice, the Chains and Jamie Quake,” by Matthew Hiebert
2nd Prize: “Glass Full,” by Mehroop Saini
3rd Prize: “Meet Timmy,” by Amanda Lauridsen
Honourable Mention: “Impoverished,” by Rafi Arnouk
Senior poetry (Ages 15 – 18)
1st Prize: “Picking Blueberries,” by Shaheen Virk
2nd Prize: “Once,” by Erin Kroi
3rd Prize: “View from the 10th Floor Window of a Hotel in Beijing,” by Jasmine Zhang
Honourable Mention: “Lake Superior,” by Monica Nam
Junior Short Stories (Ages 12 – 14)
1st Prize: “Voyagers,” by Linda Bian
2nd Prize: “The Crow’s Feather,” by Ava Popowitz
3rd Prize: “The Fable of the Cat, the Monkey and the Chestnuts,” by Levi Giesbrecht
Honourable Mention: “Dream Catcher,” by Audrey Kemp
Senior Short Stories (Ages 15 – 18)
1st Prize: “Perception,” by Aidan Galan
2nd Prize: “The Aftermath of Constellations,” by Linda Xia
3rd Prize: “A Crowning Choice,” by Peyton Swain
Honourable Mention: “Sector 209,” by Coralie Tcheune
Memoirs
1st Prize: “Ode to an Eating Disorder,” by Kaitlyn Netherton
2nd Prize: “Parisian Picnic,” by Mattias Tome
3rd Prize: “I am a Girl,” by Muskan Guglani
Honourable Mention: “Larger Than Life: A Life Story,” by Peyton Swain