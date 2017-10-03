Youngsters lead shoreline cleanup

Ocean Cliff student Kyan Ashley winces as he holds up a bag of dog waste, which was removed – along with other garbage and debris – from Crescent Beach during Friday’s Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup. (Contributed photo)

Rainy weather did little to deter a group of young, environmentally-conscious youngsters in South Surrey last week.

On Friday, students from Ocean Cliff Elementary participated in the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup in an effort to promote environmental awareness, as well as help clean up the community. Along with their teachers, students – from all Ocean Cliff classes – cleaned the area from below Kwomais Point all the way to Beecher Street in Crescent Beach.

The shore-cleanup initiative is a countrywide effort, with nearly 1,100 clean-up events held across Canada, and as a result, nearly 37,000 kg of litter has been cleaned from Canadian shorelines.

The efforts of Ocean Cliff Elementary students resulted in “a surprising amount of garbage” according to one parent – including broken glass, plastic, and four bags of ‘dog waste.’

Many students taking part were also wearing orange as part of Orange Shirt Day, a national initiative that encourages schools, governments, communities and First Nations to come together to promote “reconciliation and hope.”