Zorn honoured to speak at Surrey RCMP Awards

The former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback will speak at the Banquet Awards on Thursday night.

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn will be speaking at the Police Officer of the Year Awards at the Sheraton Hotel in Surrey this Thursday. (Seahawks.com)

The Surrey RCMP have recruited former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn.

Not on a full-time basis, but to speak at their upcoming awards banquet.

The 21st annual Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards are happening this Thursday, Oct. 5th at the Sheraton hotel in Guilford.

“It was an honour being asked to speak at this banquet,” said Zorn. “As for being worthy, we will see.”

“I’ve always admired different aspects of the mounted police, they carry a hefty responsibility.”

Part of the reason Zorn is excited to speak at this event is because of the camaraderie between Canada and the United States, especially near the Peace Arch Border. Zorn was at the Seahawks game last Sunday, where they sang the Canadian national anthem for a Canadian fan appreciation game.

“A lot of the mounted police are Seahawks fans. There’s a lot of back and forth between the RCMP and the States, and there’s a lot of Canadian fans that come down to enjoy a football game.”

This is the first law enforcement banquet that Zorn will be attending, and he has ideas of what he wants to say.

“I’ve been involved with football for the past 48 years of my life. I’ll be talking about one aspect that quite interesting, preparation.”

Zorn was a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks during the late 1970’s and early 80’s when the team was first introduced to the NFL. He played eight seasons for the Seahawks, and later joined the team as a quarterbacks coach from 2001-07.