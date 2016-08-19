Toopy and Binoo together again

Toopy and Binoo.

Sunwing.ca presents Toopy and Binoo: Fun and Games, their wackiest and most interactive adventure yet.

On the heels of two highly successful national tours, BFFs Toopy and Binoo have announced a return to the live stage for an all-new 50-city national tour, including Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 17.

The dynamic duo, energetic boot-stomping Dusteroos and their limbo-loving sheep begin their new quest to find the best game ever.

Toopy and Binoo is based on the best-selling children’s books by Dominique Jolin and debuted on television in 2006, quickly climbing into the hearts of children in hundreds of countries.

The show is broadcast on Treehouse TV (Canada), Tiji (France), Rai Sat (Italy) and Sun TV (India).

On stage, Toopy and Binoo perfectly blend optimism, imagination and spontaneity in their quest to find the best game ever.

“Audiences are wild for this flamboyant production where imaginations remain untamed. Toopy and Binoo are the epitome of uninhibited fun,” said Patti Caplette, an award-winning choreographer, who is also the writer and director of multiple Koba Entertainment productions, including Toopy and Binoo. “The cast and I are getting our funny bones in training for the ingenious silliness of Toopy and Binoo. No wonder audiences love them, its non-stop fun and games.”

“This is an interactive musical extravaganza that will have families across Canada dancing and singing in the aisles,” said Frank Meschkuleit, the voice of Toopy on television and in theatre, and whose long list of credits include Fraggle Rock and Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird.

Koba Entertainment's other productions for kids have included Dora the Explorer, Max & Ruby, and The Backyardigans.

Tickets to Toopy and Binoo are available at http://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1100509AAAD970B0

For more information, visit www.koba-entertainment.com