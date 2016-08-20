Seniors: Get into the act

The Vaudevillians regularly rehearse at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre in North Delta.

A non-profit group billing itself as B.C.’s number-one seniors entertainment troupe is looking for new members in a variety of roles and positions within the organization.

The Vaudevillians have been performing throughout the Lower Mainland since 2002.

The group is currently restructuring and looking for personnel, including a new artistic director to oversee the 2016 show and rehearsals – and to write and cast the show for 2017.

The Vaudevillians are also looking for an M.C. – someone who’s comfortable on stage, able to relate to and connect with the audience, introduce numbers and tell some jokes.

New members are also needed to fill the following positions: sound tech, backstage manager, and as performers (singers, dancers, comedians).

Except for the position of artistic director, who is eligible for an annual honorarium, these are all volunteer positions.

For further information, visit thevaudevillians.com or contact entertainment@thevaudevillians.com