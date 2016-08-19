Theatre group debuts with Any Wednesday

A new theatre company is premiering its opening play in September.

The Naked Stage Productions Society will perform Any Wednesday by Muriel Resnick on Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Ave.

The original show had 694 performances on Broadway in the 1960’s and led to a film starring Jane Fonda.

The comedy deals with four engaging people: A millionaire businessman, his disarmingly innocent mistress, his hoodwinked wife and an irate victim of his sharp practice, whose paths cross each other under the most unexpected circumstances.

The play, as well as the sockety's future productions, will be performed by actors in a “readers” format, with no costumes, props or lighting – think old time radio.

Any Wednesday is directed by Ed Milaney.

Tickets are $15 at the door or at brownpapertickets.com

The society plans on a performance every two months, and will consider local or other Canadian playwrights.

The goal of Society is to establish scholarships for Surrey drama students in 2017.

For more information, visit www.nakedstage.net